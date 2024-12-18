Man hangs himself after killing girlfriend, posting it on social media

A man who had confessed to killing his girlfriend on a social media video that went viral was found hanging on a tree on Wednesday morning at Malangeni area in Umzinto, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man was found hanging from a tree, a short distance from where he killed his girlfriend.

Confessed to the killing in a video

“A man who had confessed to killing a woman on a social media video that went viral was found hanging on a tree on Wednesday morning (18 December 2024), at Malangeni area in Umzinto, a short distance from where he killed the woman,” said Netshiunda.

He said on Tuesday evening, police responded to reports of a murder on a gravel road at Malangeni area in Umzinto. The body of a 25-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of the road.

Netshiunda said her bloodied body was found with several stab wounds. A broken knife was found next to her body.

“Reports indicate that the suspect fetched the woman, who was his girlfriend, from her home. It is suspected that the two had a domestic related altercation which escalated to the murder.

Girlfriend stabbed inside suspect’s car

“The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned down the road from where the woman’s body was found. And blood on the front passenger seat suggested that the suspect killed the woman inside his vehicle,” said Netshiunda.

He said a manhunt was quickly launched. And an intensive search by police led to the discovery of the suspect’s body. The body was hanging on a tree, in what is believed to be a suicide.

Netshiunda said police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket will also be opened for further investigation.

