Man in court for fraud and impersonating a cop

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The suspect allegedly pretended to be an investigating officer of a theft case opened in September 2022. He apparently called and demanded R3 000 from the man implicated in the matter in exchange for making sure the docket disappears.
“Subsequent to reporting the matter to the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit, the suspect was arrested during an undercover operation. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed the suspect is not a police officer.”
