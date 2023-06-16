Man in custody for shooting 5 family members, leaving 4 dead

Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old male suspect shortly after he allegedly shot five members of his family in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Monday.

According to reports, among the victims was a grandmother, 71, and three children aged 3, 8 and 10 years old.

A 22-year-old woman was fortunate to be alive, though she is fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by the same suspect.

During his arrest, a firearm that is alleged to have been used in the commission of the crime was confiscated for further investigation.

A case of four counts of murder and one of attempted murder is being investigated by the police. Some cartridges as well as ammunition were found by police at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said: “The shocking incident is said to have occurred in Piet Retief around 18:15pm (on June 15, 2023). According to the report, a family member is said to have left home to purchase some food and on his return, he noticed something strange as the sound of the radio inside the house was too loud, and this was unusual to him.

Mdhluli explained that the family member knocked on the door.

He said: “After knocking at the door without any response, he then broke it to gain entry. Once inside, he reportedly met the suspect, who is a family member, in possession of a firearm.

“It was not long before he saw the lifeless body of his grandmother as well as his sister laying on the floor. Fortunately the sister was still alive and she was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Sadly, the lifeless bodies of three children were also found in separate bedrooms.”

According to Piet Retief police, upon arrival, the three children and the grandmother were unfortunately certified dead.

Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of members of a family while applauding members of the SAPS for their swift response.

