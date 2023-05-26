Man jailed for rape and murder of his aunt

The Atamelang regional court in the North West province handed down a 25-year sentence to Gopolang Moilwa, 25, on Wednesday, for rape and murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said Moilwa was sentenced for the rape and murder of his 45-year-old aunt Keshwalegile Jane Molehe on October 10, 2021.

He said: “During the time of the incident, Gopolang was drinking alcohol with his aunt and her boyfriend at a local tavern at Kgothu section in Setlagole.

“On their way home, an argument ensued between Moilwa and his aunt’s boyfriend. That was after Moilwa attempted to rape his aunt. The late aunt’s boyfriend ran away after the convict threatened to stab him with a knife.

“Consequently, Molehe was raped and strangled, and her body was found in the bushes the following day after being spotted by passers-by, who alerted the police.”

Following an investigation, Moilwa was nabbed and charged with rape and murder. Police said he has been kept in custody since his arrest on October 11, 2021.

On Wednesday, Moilwa was found guilty on both charges of rape and murder, and sentenced to 10 years and 15 years in jail, respectively.

The convict was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

The provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, lauded Setlagole Crime Investigation Services, especially the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant Mbulelo Isake and all the role-players, including the prosecution, for working hard on the case to secure the conviction and sentence.

