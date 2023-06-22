Man jailed for robbery, rape of an elderly woman

Jackson Manamela, a 23-year-old rapist from Mokopane in Limpopo, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Manamela was found guilty of robbery, house-breaking and rape of an 84-year-old woman. The sentence was handed down by the regional court in Mahwelereng on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by the police, in December 2019, Manamela attacked the woman, and again in May 2022 the accused found the same elderly woman cooking outside her shack at Mellenium village outside Mokopane.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the convict accosted and stabbed the elderly woman with a pair of scissors and dragged her into the shack.

“The victim was robbed of R70 in cash and her Social Grant [Sassa] Card before she was raped by the convict, who later fled the scene.

Afterwards, the victim went to the neighbor’s house and informed them about the ordeal and police were immediately summoned to the scene to open the case,” said Ledwaba.

At the time of committing the second crime, the court discovered that Manamela was out on bail for housebreaking with the intention to steal and commit robbery at the woman’s house.

For the three charges, Manamela was sentenced to three years in jail for robbery, life imprisonment for rape and 15 years for housebreaking.

All the sentences will run concurrently, and the accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.