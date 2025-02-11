Man jailed for six months for theft and trespassing escapes

Yanga Wayithi, a 35-year-old prisoner, has broken out of Pollsmoor Correctional Centre, according to a Department of Correctional Services statement released on Tuesday.

The announcement coincides with the department’s briefing to the parliamentary portfolio committee on correctional services on the public protector’s recommended escape prevention strategy in the wake of the well-publicised Thabo Bester jail break.

Wayithi was sentenced to six months in prison for theft and trespassing.

According to the department, the convicted escapee was later assigned to lead the establishment’s grounds maintenance team.

Internal investigation launched

According to the statement, the manhunt is still ongoing, and everyone is asked to be on the lookout and notify the police of any suspicious activity.

“Notification has been sent to the South African Police Service, and an escape from lawful custody case has been initiated,” reads the statement.

“A quick rearrest is being ensured by the tracing team of the Department of Correctional Services. Additionally, an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the escape, with the findings informing any further action to be taken.

“As the manhunt continues, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Convicted rapist still at large

Meanwhile, the department and law enforcement officials continue to hunt for convicted rapist and kidnapper Clatta Gumbo, a year after he broke out of prison.

In November, Singabakho Nxumalo, the department’s spokesperson, stated that if Gumbu is recaptured, the department will send out an alert.

“The inmate remains at large,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo said that the findings of an internal investigation cannot be made public yet, “more so as the escapee is yet to be rearrested”.

Gumbo escaped in February 2024 prior to seeing a dietician at the Mamelodi Regional Hospital. A doctor had recommended that he see a dietician.

