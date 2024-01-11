Man linked to murders of two Cape Town cops is behind bars

A Cape Town man arrested for the triple murder which included a law enforcement officer and his brother has been linked to the murder of another officer.

This week the 33-year-old appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court for the May 18, 2023 murder of Siphelo Magwa. He was City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer.

At the time of his killing, Magwa was passenger in a VW Polo Vivo alongside his brother and another person. They came under fire while driving along Sonwabile Drive in Old Crossroads. All three occupants died on the scene.

The suspected and another man aged 29 were apprehended in Philippi, also in Cape Town, during a tracing operation conducted by a multi-disciplinary task team on January 7.

Colonel Andrè Traut said the duo was found with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during their arrest.

“Though both will face the firearm-related charge, the 33-year-old suspect was the only one charged for the triple murder case,” Traut said.

More suspects hunted

Traut said Western Cape’s serious and violent crime unit detectives are in search for more suspects for the triple murder.

He added that the 33-year-old suspect is also linked to the murder of another LEAP officer, Zamikhaya Kwinana. The officer was killed at the height of the violent taxi strike in Cape Town in August.

Traut said two other suspects are wanted for Kwinana’s murder. He pleaded with people with information to contact Captain Lukhanyo Magadla on 0824113245 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

LEAP is a joint initiative between the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government. Its primary focus is the deploying of more law enforcement officers within priority hotspot areas of the city with the objective of stabilising crime to make communities feel safer.

