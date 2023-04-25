Man nabbed with human body part remanded in custody

A 32-year-old man who was found in possession of a human body part appeared at the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged that the suspect was nabbed by members of the public after he allegedly tried to sell a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth, Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Butterworth police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said preliminary investigations revealed that the private part was removed from a 68-year-old man at OR Tambo district municipality.

The pensioner is recovering in the hospital.

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Nkohli said: “The suspect will be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder.

“He briefly appeared in the Butterworth magistrate’s court and his case was postponed to Wednesday for a bail application.

“Police are also hunting for a second suspect who is believed to have been involved in an attempted murder case. Unfortunately, at this stage I can’t say whether there were suspects who were nabbed for similar incidents.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has praised the community for the citizens arrest.

“This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane and justice must take its course,” said Mene.

