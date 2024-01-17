Man on the run after the murder of his teen daughter

Manhunt is on for a Limpopo man wanted for the murder of his 15-year-old daughter.

Police investigations have discovered that the teen was severely assaulted by her father while at their Muyexe village home on November 29, 2023. She later succumbed to her injuries at Letaba Hospital in Tzaneen.

Initially, the victim was admitted at Nkhensani Hospital in Giyani with severe injuries on the upper body.

“On December 10 the victim was transferred to Letaba Hospital until she succumbed to her injuries yesterday (January 16) at about 05.45am,” police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba explained.

Ledwaba said the suspect has since fled his home and the area to avoid arrest.

Police have opened a case of murder against the father of the deceased and a manhunt have been launched for his apprehension.

Ledwaba made a desperate plea to anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to urgently contact the investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Jan Mbhalati on 0825656491 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

Meanwhile, although third term (April 1 to June 31 2023) crime statistics released in August 2023 show a decrease in the murder rate in Limpopo, murder trends in the province in 2023 remain disturbingly high.

Shocking murders in Limpopo

Some of the shocking murder cases recorded recently include of the mother and daughter who were killed by a self-styled prophet at midnight on December 30. Mothupi Tau Talana, 35, appeared in court this week for the murder of Teiwa Hellen Malepe, 37, and her daughter Kgaugelo of The Oaks village in Hoedspruit.

The 20-year-old was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology.

On December 28, education department official Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape was shot dead in his Mankweng house in what was purported to be a robbery attempt.

This week Mehlape’s 28-year-old daughter appeared in the Mankweng magistrate’s court with two other suspects. Mologadi Mehlape, Hlolofelo Mogotlane, 33, and Tshepo Ranoto, 34 will return to court on January 22 for Mehlape’s murder.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content