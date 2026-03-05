Man rapist gets 20 years in jail

A Gauteng court has handed down a lengthy sentence to a man who raped another man.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Neil Klein to 20 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty of rape and attempted rape at a shelter in Akasia, Pretoria.

Klein (47), originally from Cape Town, received 15 years for raping a 32-year-old man, and an additional five years for attempting to rape a 43-year-old man.

The court has also found him unfit to possess a firearm.

Assaults in Pretoria shelter

The assaults took place while Klein and the two victims were living in a shelter in Akasia. It emerged in court that on 9 July 2023, the 43-year-old man encountered Klein in the shelter’s bathroom.

Klein threatened the victim, locked the door and undressed.

He was interrupted when someone knocked on the door, preventing the assault from happening.

Four months later, on 5 November 2023, Klein encountered the 32-year-old man in the same bathroom.

He threatened him, instructed him to undress and raped him.

After the attack, Klein left the man in the bathroom, who immediately reported the assault to a shelter employee.

Rapist denied guilt

After hearing about the incident, the 43-year-old man came forward. The matter was reported to police the same day, and Klein was arrested at the shelter the following day.

Klein pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He claimed the 43-year-old had falsely accused him over a debt. However, the state’s evidence included testimony from both survivors, which the court found proved Klein’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Defence lawyer argued for lesser sentence

In mitigation of sentence, Klein’s lawyer asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing his difficult upbringing, limited education due to epilepsy, and his homelessness in Pretoria, before moving to the shelter.

The state argued that Klein had committed serious offences, showed no remorse and had prior convictions for attempted rape and indecent assault. The prosecution added that he had deliberately targeted vulnerable men attempting to rebuild their lives.

Male rape survivors

In delivering judgment, the court agreed with the state, finding no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence.

The court noted the challenges males often face when reporting sexual offences, and emphasised the need for appropriate sentences to ensure justice, and deter vigilantism.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content