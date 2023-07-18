Man receives life in jail for killing pregnant wife in front of kids

Thapelo Edwin Mojaki has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his pregnant wife Matshidiso Catherine Mojaki.

Thapelo, 41, appeared in the Taung regional court in North West on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty as charged to the killing of 36-year-old Matshidiso at Kolong village in October 2022.

Henry Mamothame, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said: “Mojaki approached his wife who was on her way to catch a taxi to work accompanied by their 16 and 18-year-old children.

“He asked her for money and when she said she did not have any, he took out sheep-shearing scissors and stabbed her several times.

“She was declared dead on the scene. Thapelo Edwin Mojaki was arrested the following day and the court denied him bail.”

State prosecutor Tecia Khula urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, saying there were no compelling circumstances to deviate.

She further highlighted the trauma experienced by the couple’s children, who witnessed their pregnant mother being stabbed to death by their father Thapelo Edwin.

Magistrate Buti Zulu agreed with the state, remarking that the accused had a responsibility to protect his family and not be a perpetrator of crime towards them.

The director of public prosecutions in North West, Rachel Makhari, and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena lauded the role players for ensuring the perpetrator is brought to book.

They also called for a strong advocacy against gender-based violence and femicide in communities.

