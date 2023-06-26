Man sentenced for attempting to defraud RAF of R1,3m

A Gqeberha man who attempted to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has been sentenced to a fine of R3 000 and five years imprisonment, suspended for five years provided a similar offence is not committed during the suspension period.

The accused, Keith Theodore Mtsimela, appeared before the Gqeberha New Law Regional Court on Friday on fraud charges after he attempted to defraud the RAF with a claim for an accident that never occurred, to the cash value of more than R1.3-million.

According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, in 2018, Mtsimela submitted a false claim to the Road Accident Fund (RAF) through his attorney. He claimed he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on October 25 2017 at Lewes Street, Algoa Park.

“It is further reported that RAF had suspicions on this matter and established their internal investigations as they usually do before they process the payments for claimants. During the investigation, it was confirmed that the accident never occurred,” added Mhlakuvana.

