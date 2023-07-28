Man sentenced to life for premeditated murder of girlfriend

The Pretoria High Court has sentenced 39-year-old Dingaan Solomon Moloi to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend.

Twenty-nine-year old Mothomang Masienyane was murdered at her residence in Pretoria in 2022.

The court also dimmed Moloi unfit to possess a firearm and said the family of the deceased can make representations should Moloi be eligible for parole.

Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority, said: “On 8 March 2022, Moloi went to a stranger’s house to ask for assistance because the deceased fell on the road while they were on their way to his parental home.

“The man at the house asked Moloi to bring the deceased over to check what was wrong. When he arrived with Masienyane it was discovered that she was dead already.

“The police were called and when they arrived, they went to Moloi’s residence that he shared with the deceased.

“Upon arrival, they found blood stains in and around the house. Moloi was then taken in for questioning and later released. However, he was arrested again on 22 July 2023 after DNA evidence linked him to the offence.”

Mahanjana explained what happened in court.

“Moloi admitted to assaulting the deceased but denied killing her. Through his attorney, Moloi asked the court to show mercy when imposing a sentence.

“He also asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, stating that Moloi was a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.”

The prosecutor, advocate Thembile Nyakama, provided the court with circumstantial evidence that proved that indeed Moloi killed Masienyane.

Nyakama said: “Masienyane died because of blunt force multiple chest, abdominal and head injuries.

“The deceased died a painful death. She had 11 fractured ribs and multiple wounds on her body, her injuries were likened to that of a car crash.

“Moloi showed no remorse for the offence and failed to take the court into its confidence by continually denying killing his girlfriend.

Judge Muzhelele said Moloi did not show remorse and had disregarded the right to life of the deceased by cruelly taking her life.

“I hope that the sentence will encourage victims of GBV [gender-based violence] to report, not suffer in silence but know that justice will be served,” said Muzhelele.

“Moreover, the court cannot restore the life of the deceased but can restore the dignity of those who are contemplating to report.”

