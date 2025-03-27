Man who defrauded taxman of R7.4m slapped with R100K fine

The Hawks have successfully convicted two people who were charged with tax evasion.

The Hawks said in a statement on Thursday that two recent successful prosecutions and sentencings involving Malcolm Gositsile Lesolang and Nompumelelo Investment and Holding Trading represent significant turning points.

The Hawks assert that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) collaborated closely over the last two years to capture the pair.

This follows the February 2022 reporting of the first case to Johannesburg’s central police station, where Lesolang, then 58, was found guilty on seven counts of fraud following an investigation.

Ten years in prison

According to the Hawks, SARS lost more than R7.4-million as a result of Lesolang’s case, which included fake value-added tax (VAT) invoices filed to claim disproportionate VAT refunds.

On Monday, Lesolang was handed a R100 000 fine or 10 years in prison by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Five years of the prison sentence were suspended as long as there was no further fraud during that time.

Meanwhile, since May 2023, Sandringham police have been looking into Nompumelelo Investment and Holding Trading.

The company was found guilty on 50 counts, including failing to file income tax returns for the November 2020–2021 period, corporate income tax, VAT returns, and Pay As You Earn returns.

The directors of the company disregarded tax directives, causing SARS to lose R50,000.

Admission of guilt

The court found the accused entity guilty on all counts combined on March 5 and ordered them to pay R50 000 as an admission of guilt.

“These cases were initiated after SARS identified irregularities and filed complaints, enabling the DPCI to launch thorough investigations and bring the accused to justice,” said Colonel Lloyd Ramovha.

“The DPCI commends its investigative team for their dedication to upholding the rule of law.

“SARS is also recognised for its vital role as the complainant in these matters, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to safeguarding the country’s revenue system.”

DPCI stated that both its entities and SARS reaffirm the zero-tolerance approach to tax evasion and fraudulent activities, emphasising that such actions undermine the nation’s economic stability and development.

