Man who dragged niece to death jailed

A 43-year-old man from Rosedale, Upington, in the Northern Cape province has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing his niece who allegedly suffered from an undisclosed mental illness.

The sentencing was handed down by the Upington regional court on Thursday.

According to the police, David Bosman who is the uncle of the deceased, stayed in the same house as her along with other family members.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela said the incident took place in August 2021.

“Based on the evidence that was presented during the trial, it was revealed that on the evening of 13 August 2021, the deceased arrived at home and started breaking the windows of the house.

“The deceased seemingly suffered from an undisclosed mental illness. She ran away when she heard that the police were contacted,” said Masegela.

Bosman followed the deceased, found her and assaulted her. He left her lying on the streets where her lifeless body was found the following day.

“The accused then ran after her and caught up with her along the street where he started to assault her by repeatedly kicking her and dragging her for about 200 metres.

He left her on the street where she ultimately succumbed to the injuries and her lifeless body was discovered the following day,” Masegela added.

The management of SAPS in the ZF Mgcawu district welcomed the conviction and sentencing.

In court, Bosman pleaded not guilty and denied assaulting the deceased.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Northern Cape applauded the hard work of the investigation team.

“The NPA applauds Detective Sergeant Visagie, who worked on the case and left no stone unturned in following up on every lead and gathering all evidence necessary to bring the perpetrator to book in ensuring that justice prevails.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.