Man who ‘killed’ Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole faces another murder case

Thabani Goodwill Ntshalintshali (40) faces another pending murder case in addition to being accused of murdering City of Ekurhuleni senior auditor Mpho Mafole.

The information was revealed on Wednesday when Ntshalintshali made his first appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court for Mafole’s murder. He was arrested on Sunday.

National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ntshalintshali is facing a murder charge.

Mafole was followed after attending a work-related meeting in Kempton Park on June 30, the state informed the court.

“He was shot and declared dead at the scene,” said Mjonondwane.

“A witness later informed police about a suspicious vehicle in the area, which led authorities to launch an investigation that eventually pointed to the accused.”

She also mentioned that Ntshalintshali is facing a still pending second murder case and will go to trial on August 12 and 19.

State ready to oppose bail application

Mjonondwane stated that the state will fight Ntshalintshali’s bail request in the Mafole murder case due to this unresolved matter.

She said the matter was postponed to August 15 for further investigations, highlighting that Ntshalintshali remains in police custody.

Mjonondwane said police cannot rule out any further arrests in connection with Mafole’s murder.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests cannot be ruled out. The accused remains in custody until his next court appearance,” said Mjonondwane.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police are looking for a second suspect in the Mafole murder case.

The wanted second suspect is Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango, Nevhuhulwi said, adding that the court issued a warrant of arrest for him.

“The police urge Mncwango to hand himself over to the nearest police station or anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Mafole (43) was the City of Ekurhuleni’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits.