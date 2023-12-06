Man who ‘killed’ pregnant girlfriend dies in police holding cells

A criminal case against a Northern Cape man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been dropped after he died in the holding cells on Tuesday.

Sobressa Bosman, who hails from Hartswater, died before an investigation into the matter was concluded. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

The 27-year-old was facing a charge of murder and awaiting his bail application when he passed away. He allegedly killed his girlfriend in November 2023.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the accused died while in the holding cells at the Hartswater police station.

The Hartswater district court was quickly notified that the accused had died and it subsequently withdrew the murder charge.

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, spokesperson for the NPA, said Bosman was scheduled to make a formal bail application, which the prosecution had planned to oppose.

“Bosman was accused of stabbing Faith Davids, his 29-year-old girlfriend to death,” said Senokoatsane.

It is alleged that on November 25 at about 3.30am, the deceased was with her cousin at their home allegedly from a local tavern.

Stabbed several times

“Bosman allegedly joined them and an argument ensued. The parties started to fight and the accused stabbed his girlfriend several times.

“The victim was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead,” Senokoatsane said.

The matter was reported to police and the accused was arrested.

In November, Sunday World reported that a 48-year-old man, also from the Northern Cape, allegedly killed and buried his girlfriend in a shallow grave.

Franklin Mias from Richmond left his home in the company of his girlfriend only to return alone covered in blood.

The girlfriend, Geraldine Frazenberg, was nowhere to be found and Mias was later seen washing some of his blood-stained clothes and burning the rest.

Mias was arrested and appeared in the Richmond district court on a charge of murder. His bail application was turned down and the case was postponed to January 16.

