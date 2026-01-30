Man who stole R1m worth of Transnet diesel avoids sentencing after falling ill

A truck driver convicted of stealing diesel worth more than R1-million from a Transnet fuel pipeline in Mpumalanga has been spared immediate sentencing after falling ill and being admitted to hospital under police guard.

Harold Mabunda, who was found guilty on all charges on January 21, was due to be sentenced in the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. However, he failed to appear after his legal team informed the court that he was suffering from a medical condition requiring hospitalisation.

Appeared in absentia

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, the matter was postponed to Thursday, where Mabunda formally appeared in absentia.

“The matter was postponed to today, Thursday, 29 January 2026. He appeared in absentia, and the sentencing [was] postponed to 09 September 2026 as he was hospitalised. He is under police guard in the hospital,” said Nkosi.

This week, Sunday World published that Mabunda was convicted of possession of stolen fuel and tampering with essential infrastructure after denying any involvement in the crime for nearly three years.

His co-accused, Bongani Mzizi, had earlier pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in February 2023.

“Three years after his accomplice was sentenced, Mabunda maintained his innocence until he was found guilty on all charges,” Nkosi said.

The case relates to the theft of more than 40,000 litres of diesel valued at approximately R1.06-million. The theft happened at a Transnet pipeline near Leslie, Mpumalanga.

Suspicious drop in pipeline pressure

Nkosi said the crime was detected after Transnet systems picked up a sudden drop in pipeline pressure. This suspicious drop prompted the deployment of security officials to the area.

“The security guards noticed a tanker truck leaving the area. They attempted to stop the truck, but the driver ignored the warnings,” Nkosi said. “A chase ensued, and police in Springs were alerted for backup.”

The tanker was eventually intercepted in Springs. There, both the driver and his crew attempted to flee on foot but were arrested a short distance away.

An inspection revealed that the tanker was fully loaded with stolen diesel. Fuel samples taken from the crime scene matched those found in the vehicle.

Cases of theft and tampering with essential infrastructure were registered in Leslie. And a case of possession of stolen fuel was opened in Springs.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Hawks’ Germiston- and Middelburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation units. The Director of Public Prosecutions later recommended that all matters be consolidated and finalised in Mpumalanga.

