Manager fired after being found guilty of racism 

A manager at a large Johannesburg packaging company has been given the boot for racially abusing his black colleague.

In August, Sunday World reported that Darryl Govender, an Indian national, was suspended after we exposed him for using racially offensive and derogatory language against his colleague Shadrack Malende.

His employer, Pride Pak, instituted investigations and encouraged other employees who also felt the wrath of Govender’s insults to come forward.

Govender was nailed at the enquiry by his colleagues’ testimonies and a lie detector test that exposed he had lied when he denied being a racist.

The company had also appointed independent investigators to deal with the matter, in which Pride Pak CEO, Yagnesh Gosai stated that it was very complex to deal with.

Gosai confirmed to Sunday World that Govender was axed from his job a fortnight ago.

“We have resolved that case, as we had a full investigation conducted. It was a very complicated case as all the witnesses were scared to give their evidence, and also wanted to retract their statements, as they said they did not want to be involved.

“We had to bring another independent party to deal with the case, and we ended up getting a conclusion on the matter.

“Mr Govender appealed the matter and stated that he never said all the things he was accused of, and his appeal was dismissed,” said Gosai.

Govender refused to comment on his dismissal.

In August, Govender told Sunday World that Malende was a “dirty liar” and was jealous of him after he was promoted from supervisor to dispatch manager.

Malende told Sunday World he had been called derogatory names by Govender many times since 2022.

He reported the matter to the company’s human resource department and opened a case against his colleague last year.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of crimen injuria was opened at Booysens police station.

Malende told Sunday World the problem started when Govender, who was a day shift supervisor, while he was a night shift supervisor, wanted him to swap shifts and he refused.

“He started to have issues with me and also started using swear words when I get to work,” said Malende.

He alleged Govender would call him and other black staff members monkeys, the k-word and other derogatory terms.

“I felt insulted and degraded when he called me a k***r. and p***y I felt aggrieved and I believed as a person who understands atrocities of apartheid, I needed to act,” said Malende.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content