Mandela family’s pro-Israel blooper

Nelson Mandela’s two granddaughters have come under fire for heaping praise on the State of Israel, which stands accused of genocide, following their controversial visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela and Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway undertook the visit shortly after the much-publicised abduction of their cousin, Inkosi Mandla Mandela.

Dlamini-Mandela and Dlamini-Manaway are daughters of Swati prince Thumbumuzi Dlamini and Zenani Dlamini-Mandela, the late anti-apartheid activist’s second child with his second wife, Winnie Mandela,

The contradictions paint a picture of a Mandela family split on where to stand on the question of Israel and Palestine.

They also come after Inkosi Mandelawas widely praised for his heroics when he was intercepted while travelling to Gaza with another group of activists to raise awareness of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.

The opposite has been the case with Dlamini-Mandela and Dlamini-Manaway, who, after visiting Gaza and Israel, were quoted by several Zionist media outlets in a manner that sanitises Israel’s war crimes against Palestine.

The duo described the controversial visit as “eye-opening” and “life-changing”, suggesting that they saw a positive side of Israel.

“After 7 October, when Israeli civilians were brutally attacked by Hamas and hundreds were kidnapped, it was important for us to come in solidarity with the victims of violence, to understand Israel’s security realities first-hand, to bear witness, and to be present with those still grieving,” Dlamini-Manaway is quoted on the news website, Jewish Report, as saying.

She went on to allege that incorrect reporting about the crisis in Gaza has made it difficult to provide humanitarian aid.

Dlamini-Manaway is also quoted as saying that she and her sister were taken by surprise by the amount of aid distributed in Gaza each day, which she described as “something that completely took us by surprise. Reports in the media have led us to believe that there was little or no aid going into Gaza. This couldn’t be further from the truth.”

She continued: “We saw humanitarian organisations crossing into Gaza, distributing food, medicine, and essentials. Our perception from reports in the media was that there was little to no aid going in at all, and that was completely untrue.”

Her sister, Dlamini-Mandela, was quoted on the Australian Jewish News site expressing similar views.

“It’s a completely different vantage point when you’re sitting with families and victims, hearing things and seeing things. Both narratives exist, but being there in person changes everything,” said Dlamini-Mandela.

Inkosi Mandela, who was harassed in the Middle East for his activism, said he would not get involved in his cousins’ business, as his pro-Palestine work was informed by information from credible institutions.

“Let us focus on the work that I do, which I do in part because the ANC has passed resolutions in this regard. “There is also a country position; it is also work that is informed by UN resolutions and findings on this. The ICJ (International Court of Justice) and the ICC (International Criminal Court) have had rulings on this. Amnesty International has issued many reports on this, so it is not work that is thumb-sucked. These are irrefutable (credible) organisations, institutions and governments.”

When the granddaughters were asked during their visit to Israel about their posture contradicting their cousin’s, they said he was entitled to his views, as they were to theirs.

“We come from a big family with diverse views,” Dlamini-Manaway told Jewish Report.

“Our cousin has his views, and we have ours.

“For us, this was about listening, understanding, and engaging. That’s what our grandparents stood for – seeing the world through the eyes of others.”

Dlamini-Mandela echoed her sister: “We’re happy that he is home, but our mission was humanitarian – helping to provide direct services and deliver aid to people who really need it.

“Our trip was about meeting and engaging with people on both sides of the conflict. It wasn’t political; we’re not politicians.

“We just wanted to be there with the people and have a balanced, educational trip.” The girls’ brother Cedza Prince Dlamini declined to comment.

“I heard about the matter but I have no comment,” he said. Their father ignored our phone calls and a text message we sent to him.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation distanced itself from its late patron’s granddaughters.

“The foundation does not interfere in the activities of the family nor speak on their behalf,” said spokesperson Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile.

