Mandla Mandela’s stolen vehicle recovered in Limpopo

Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Mandla Mandela, was left shell-shocked after his sport utility vehicle was stolen from a parking bay at Leroy Merlin Fourways in Gauteng on Wednesday.

The stolen Toyota Land Cruiser, estimated to be worth R4-million, was driven for three hours to Limpopo, where it was later recovered at Lebowakgomo, south of Polokwane.

The vehicle was on its way to being smuggled across the border into Zimbabwe when a suspect was apprehended in the evening.

The theft of the vehicle was captured through closed-circuit television cameras at the mall, where it was stolen at 12.15pm.

State-of-the-art security features

A bemused Mandela could not fathom how thieves could easily steal a car fitted with state-of-the-art security features and manage to drive it for over 300km before the perpetrators could be apprehended.

The suspect is in custody, and investigations are underway to address the full scope of the crime and potential accomplices.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Zimbabwean, was charged with possession of a presumed stolen vehicle and being in contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he was in the country illegally.

He is expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Monday.

Mandela noted that the recovery of his car was a concerted effort and collaboration between the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the Limpopo police.

In a media statement, he lamented the recurrent scourge of vehicle theft, kidnappings, and hijackings that have proliferated over the past few years.

He said: “I wish to express my sincere thanks to Leroy Merlin Fourways for their cooperation and swift provision of CCTV footage, which enabled the police, JMPD, and other security cluster agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect and recover the vehicle 300km over a three-hour drive out of Johannesburg to Lebowakgomo.”

Emotional trauma

He said these criminal acts do not only pose serious challenges for the safety and security of the victims but also result in severe emotional trauma.

Mandela went on to say: “We must all work together with law enforcement and all in the security cluster to make South Africa safer for all.

“We reiterate our appreciation for the cooperation and support of the security cluster, who have done a sterling job and whom I am sure, with greater community and other stakeholder participation and cooperation, will continue to achieve the high standards for which they aspire.”

Mandela said the news of his vehicle theft has touched many people in his circle and made him appreciative of the support.

“On behalf of my family, we send thanks and appreciation to all family and friends for their words of support, love, and care in dealing with this traumatic situation.

“We express our profound appreciation to the Limpopo provincial tracking team and the police in Lebowakgomo for their sterling efforts and a successful recovery of my vehicle.”

Importance of collaborative efforts

Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, extended commendations for the swift and effective response by members of the provincial anti-smuggling task team for the rapid recovery.

Hadebe emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in combating crime and ensuring that such organised crimes are resolved promptly.

She said this successful operation underscores the commitment of the police to uphold justice and security.

“I would like to express gratitude to the public and all involved in bringing this matter to a swift resolution and reaffirm the police’s dedication to safeguarding the community and preventing criminal activities,” Hadebe said.

