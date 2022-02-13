Mane may be back against Burnley

Johannesburg- Liverpool will make a late call on whether Sadio Mane returns to the fold when the Reds visit Burnley at Turf Moor today at 4pm.

The forward has only just returned to the country following Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations victory last weekend and trained on Friday. Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp says a decision will be taken later today on whether to involve the 29-year-old at Turf Moor.

“Will Sadio be available? We have to find out. We will make a decision after training. Physically we have to see how the last few days were for him,” said Klopp.

Mo Salah, whose Egypt side were beaten in the Africa Cup of Nations final by Senegal, returned to action off the bench in midweek and is in line to start at Burnley while captain Jordan Henderson is back from injury.

“If nothing happens, he will play on Sunday,” added Klopp, who has Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi in contention.

“It’s good to have options of this quality. First time they are all fit. Taki in a good moment, Divock trains well, Ox has played well up front. That’s what we need.” – lancs.live/sport

