Mangaung prison inmates accuse local cops of bias 

Prisoners at the controversial Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein, Free State, have complained that local police deny them justice.

They claim that Bloemspruit police station bosses and officers treat them condescendingly when they report cases of assault and other human rights abuses against prison officials.

In March, Sunday World reported that inmate Mpho Mkhumbeni of Virginia, near Welkom, was allegedly murdered in his cell.

The allegation was that warders and top prison officials had beaten him to a pulp for “stealing cash from an official”.

Four prison officials employed by G4S, which runs the facility, were arrested for Mkhumbeni’s murder.

The prison rose to infamy when notorious rapist, fraudster Thabo Bester escaped its clutches after faking his death.

Speaking to Sunday World this week after a long investigation, inmates blamed prison bosses Anneke la Grange, Sipho Ntuli and Ida Malangabe, saying they were in cahoots with the police officers to quash cases against prison officials.

One inmate, Wandile Yokwana, told Sunday World that in March last year, he was assaulted and unlawfully mechanically restrained while being refused medical attention.

Yokwana said that he filed a grievance against prison management with the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) and Lawyers of Human Rights. He also opened an assault and torture case at the police station in December last year. However, nothing had happened since. “The prison management tried to cover up my claim, profiling me as a dangerous inmate,” he said.

Yokwana also said that the JICS Free State office has not been helpful.

However, JICS complaints manager, Shariefa Wesson, wrote in her investigative report that force was used because Yokwana, “a dangerous and high-ranking general in the 28-prison gang” was “disobeying a lawful instruction, which sparked fear that violence was imminent against the officials.”

Another inmate who was in the same cell with Yokwana on the night of the raid on March 19, Stanley Ramoroka, said in his statement, “When he was cuffed behind his back, the members assaulted him.

“When he was eventually taken outside the cell, he was bleeding.’

Two more inmates corroborated the story, adding that prison officials were a law unto themselves. “They even brag that they are untouchable.”

However, JICS deputy director of complaints and mandatory unit, Velaphi Mukhari wrote: “JICS therefore finds that the officials did not disclose the true nature of the events.

“There is no evidence that the inmate posed an imminent threat to the officials, himself or other cellmates. It also sounds improbable that [the] inmate could have injured his head whilst falling on the floor.”

He recommended that the prison director outline to it the disciplinary steps taken against the emergency support team members involved in the Yokwana assault.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Unfortunately, the report related to this matter is not accessible due to administrative offices being closed over the weekend. Once the internal documentation relating to

inmate Yokwana is retrieved, a more detailed response can be provided.

“Planned use of force in correctional facilities is subject to strict oversight. Any application of force must be proportionate and is only permitted for purposes of control and restraint when an offender’s behaviour poses a risk to safety.

“The internal investigation has been concluded and is en route to the delegated authority for a decision,” he said.

Free State police spokesperson, Lt-Col Thabo Covane said, “A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Bloemspruit Police Station on Monday, 9 December 2024. The investigation is continuing.”

