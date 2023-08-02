Mangosuthu Buthelezi back in hospital battling health complications

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been readmitted to the hospital following health complications.

Last week Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is due to celebrate his 95th birthday on August 27, was admitted to the hospital to undergo a procedure for back pain.

He was later discharged to recuperate at home.

It has since emerged that he has been readmitted at a health facility in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal north coast because of complications he sustained after the procedure.

“He has since developed complications and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care,” said family spokesperson Ngqengelele Buthelezi on Wednesday.

“The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complications.”

Since his readmission, confusing reports have surfaced alleging that the elderly statesman is fighting for his life and that he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Sunday World reported that the IFP’s president emeritus deteriorating health had forced him out of his fourth annual inaugural lecture held in Ulundi on Friday evening.

The lecture, which was delivered by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Dr Thabo Makgoba, celebrates the political life and legacy of Buthelezi.

