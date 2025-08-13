Manhunt launched after e-hailing driver killed at Maponya Mall

Gauteng police are searching for four men who unleashed a reign of terror on e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday evening, killing one person and injuring two.

This was revealed in a media statement issued by Gauteng police on Thursday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects shot at the e-hailing driver after he had stopped his vehicle at Soweto’s iconic shopping centre, built by the late retail doyen Richard Maponya.

One death confirmed

“One person has been declared dead and two injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked by unknown suspects at Maponya Mall this evening, 13 August 2025.

“According to information at hand, an e-hailing vehicle was seen stopping at the entrance. That’s when about four men approached the driver and shot at him before torching the vehicle.

“Another vehicle, which was nearby, was shot at, and the driver managed to flee. And his vehicle was also torched. It was later discovered that the driver and another passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder, attempted murder with two counts, and arson has been opened for further investigations.

Taxi violence

“The SAPS and JMPD are on the scene to monitor the situation. The incident is suspected to be taxi violence related,” she said.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi posted the brazen yet cowardly act on his social media account.

“The law enforcement agencies are fully aware of the situation unfolding at Maponya Mall. At least 4 people have been shot and a car set alight,” said Lesufi.

In June 2023, taxi drivers allegedly attacked and set fire to cars belonging to Bolt and Uber drivers outside the mall. This marked the last violent event against e-hailing drivers at the retail centre. Thursday evening’s incident threatens to revive the deadly taxi violence targeted at e-hailing drivers.

