Manhunt launched after Limpopo man shoots ‘wife’ in church

A 45-year-old woman has died after being shot allegedly by her husband during a church service at Makonde Shadani village on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the suspect entered the building while the congregation was worshipping and deliberately fired a volley of bullets at the victim, fatally wounding her.

After carrying out the evil act, the suspect fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla, according to the police.

“While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” said Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The suspect is still at large, and the police have urged the public to assist them in apprehending the accused.

Meanwhile, in Klerksdorp, the police have managed to arrest a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend on Sunday.

The man is expected to make his first court appearance before the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder.

It is alleged that, the suspect, the victim, and their friends were sitting together at their friends’ place in Brakspruit, outside Klerksdorp in the North West, when a fight ensued.

The victim allegedly assaulted the boyfriend, and the boyfriend retaliated by beating her with fists until she fell down.

Reports suggest that the victim was left lying on the floor, and the owner of the room attempted to wake her up when he got back, but realised that she was not moving.

“He then alerted the friends and the boyfriend. An ambulance and the police were called, and the victim was declared dead at the scene,” said Colonel Amanda Funani.

