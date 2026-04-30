Manhunt launched as killers gun down intelligence officer in Durban

Shock and fury rippled through the South African Police Service (SAPS) ranks on Thursday afternoon after a brazen daylight ambush left a crime intelligence officer dead and another fighting for life in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The attack unfolded in Mount Edgecombe, where the two officers were shot while travelling in a state vehicle, according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The attack on the crime intelligence officers happened in the Mount Edgecombe area in Durban,” Mathe said.

The driver died at the scene after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. His colleague was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital for urgent care.

Acting national police commissioner Puleng Dimpane moved swiftly, ordering maximum resources into a nationwide manhunt.

“The attack on our members is an attack on the authority of the state,” Dimpane said. “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Police have since activated a multi-unit response, drawing in crime intelligence operatives, detectives, organised crime specialists, and tactical teams.

War that rarely declares itself

Mathe confirmed that a manhunt is underway. “A manhunt has been launched for the suspects responsible for this heinous act,” she said.

The killing lands against a grim national backdrop. South Africa has seen more than 100 police officers killed in a single year, with recent figures placing the toll at 111 in the 2023/2024 period.

At points, the rate has hovered around 10 officers killed per month, a steady drip of blood in a war that rarely declares itself.

Crime intelligence officers, who work in the shadows tracing syndicates and decoding danger, should not become easy targets.

To strike them so openly is to send a message that the hunters themselves are being hunted.

Behind the badge, the human cost lingers. SAPS has deployed employee health and wellness experts, including psychologists and chaplains, to support the grieving family and shaken colleagues.

The wounded officer remains under medical care as doctors race to stabilise his condition.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content