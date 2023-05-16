Manhunt under way after suspected drug-related killings

KwaZulu-Natal police have cast their net wide in search of suspects who allegedly set a group of men on fire in Taylors Halt in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday evening.

The suspects, armed with rifles, stormed the house and enquired about the whereabouts of the owner, according to police.

On realisation that the owner was not around, said the police, they allegedly instructed the men to undress, doused them with a liquid and set them alight.

Eight people perished on the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Police said two other men remain in the hospital while three survived the attack which is suspected to be related to drugs.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said: “It is reported that 15 men, whose ages range between 25 and 46, were inside a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, came and asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house.

“After realising that the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring liquid substances on them and set them alight.

“[Initially] eight men reportedly died at the scene and four victims with severe burn wounds were rushed to the hospital. Two of the four men who were admitted to the hospital died later.”

Police are pleading with the public to come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

