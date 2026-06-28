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Mantashe, Gungubele lock horns over Phala Phala

By Sunday World
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 15: Minister Gwede Mantashe during day 1 of the First National Convention of the National Dialogue of South Africa at UNISA, Pretoria Main Campus on August 15, 2025. The first national convention is a precursor to the National Dialogue and it aims to identify South Africa's most pressing challenges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

The ANC national working committee (NWC) was split this week after a tense meeting in which national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NWC member Mondli Gungubele allegedly almost came to blows over the party’s decision to involve itself in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment battle in Parliament.

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  • The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) experienced internal conflict during a recent meeting.
  • National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NWC member Mondli Gungubele nearly engaged in a physical fight.
  • The dispute arose over the ANC’s decision to intervene in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment proceedings in Parliament.
  • The tension highlights deep divisions within the ANC regarding handling the impeachment matter.
  • Further details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.

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