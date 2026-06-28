Mantashe, Gungubele lock horns over Phala Phala

The ANC national working committee (NWC) was split this week after a tense meeting in which national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NWC member Mondli Gungubele allegedly almost came to blows over the party’s decision to involve itself in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment battle in Parliament.

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