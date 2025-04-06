Mantashe: I will retire from ANC leadership in 2027

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says he will not run for another term in the ANC when his current term ends in December 2027.

Not only that, but Mantashe believes it will be time up for him for any position, including as an additional member of the NEC.

Mantashe was speaking to Sunday World about allegations that he has a secret pact with ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

According to sources in the ANC, Mashatile and Mantashe have agreed that the latter will back the former for the ANC top job come the 2027 national conference.

In return, it is said, Mashatile, after emerging as ANC president, will then throw his weight behind Mantashe to become the country’s caretaker president until 2029, much like it was done with Kgalema Motlanthe in 2008 after the booting of Thabo Mbeki from Union Buildings following Jacob Zuma’s victory in Polokwane in 2007.

Mantashe asserts that there is no such agreement, as he plans to retire in 2027, due to his

advanced age.

“There is no way I can be caretaker president because in 2027 I will not be available

for election because I will be 72, and in 2029, when the term of government ends, I will

be 74,” said Mantashe.

“I am old. My mind is still very sharp but my body tells me that I have been in the game for far too long.

“I will not die with my boots on. I want to leave the ANC of my own will, without being pushed [out].

“I am leaving. I do not have a deal with anyone. That is just mischief because during the January 8 festivities in Cape Town, the rumour was that I have a deal with (Fikile)

Mbalula because I had dinner with him. Now, can I not meet my comrades?”

Mantashe’s nemesis says he immersed himself with Mashatile during the toxic debate over the disbandment of the Gauteng and KZN provincial executive committees (PECs).

According to them, it was no coincidence that Mantashe opposed the disbandment of the two provinces, the same position assumed by Mashatile.

“In that NEC that discussed the disbandment, it was Mbalula versus Gwede, although you media people correctly misread it as Mbalula versus Paul.

“Let me tell you, Paul has no power in the ANC; Gwede fought for him,” said a senior informant within the liberation movement.

“But what is not said is why Gwede is playing the role he is playing. Paul said to him, ‘In 2027, when I come in as ANC president, you will be caretaker president like Motlanthe for two years, and then I will take over from you in 2029.

“So, do not be fooled; Gwede (Mantashe) wants to retire having been president of the country, so that is why he has been working flat-out on this thing. And Paul is playing right into it, telling him he is not in a hurry; he will give Gwede the machine to hold it until 2029.”

But some ANC leaders sympathetic to Mantashe said marrying him to Mashatile was opportunistic and unfounded, given the duo’s tumultuous history, as recent as after the 2022 ANC national conference.

However, they believe that Mantashe will continue to influence the direction of the ANC, even if there is no prize for him.

“Gwede is just a spoiler. He is one of those guys who would spoil a party they did not even attend. The likes who would promise to buy the booze and call and ask, ‘Who is there?’ And when they find out, then suddenly they change to ‘Actually, I am not buying that alcohol anymore.’

“So, Mantashe and his moves now going forward are tantamount to spoiling a party he is not even part of.”