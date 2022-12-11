Mantashe issues warning to MPs: Toe party line or leave

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies are pushing for the expulsion of ANC MPs who plan to vote against the party line on the section 89 independent panel of experts’ report that found the head of state may have violated the constitution in his handling of the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe yesterday did not mince his words in an interview with this newspaper and warned that those who failed to toe the party line to reject the establishment of an impeachment inquiry should leave and become independent candidates.

