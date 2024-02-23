Many HIV+ people are ignoring antiretroviral therapy – Phaahla

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, says he remains concerned by those who are not on antiretroviral therapy (ART) despite knowing their HIV status.

“We are doing extremely well on the number of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) who know their status. However, we have been struggling to reach a great milestone on the number of people on ARTs,” he said on Thursday.

The majority of these patients do seek treatment, but they disengage from care for a variety of reasons, according to Phaahla, speaking at the high-level meeting that the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) convened in Cape Town.

However, he assured delegates that his department is currently addressing the matter, working together with all key role players, notably the PLHIV sector.

Phaahla reported that their interventions have resulted in tracing and linking treatment for just over 1.1 million patients in December 2023, down from 1.4 million in March 2023.

Number of virally suppressed individuals has increased

Meanwhile, he said the number of PLHIV virally suppressed has increased by 510 469.

“Through this stakeholder collaboration and backed by the deployment of the community health workers, we hope to bring many patients back to care.”

He mentioned that the state is making progress towards achieving a new set of ambitious targets.

These targets include ensuring that 95% of all individuals living with HIV are aware of their HIV status, 95% of all individuals diagnosed with HIV infection receive continuous treatment, and 95% of all those on treatment achieve viral suppression by 2025.

The number of estimated new HIV infections in the country has decreased from 164 000 in 2022 to 146 784 in 2023, indicating the effectiveness of interventions in reducing new infections.

According to the latest data, deaths due to HIV are also declining, with an estimation of approximately 44 534 HIV-related deaths in South Africa in 2023.

This marks a reduction of over 50% compared to the last decade’s 92 129 AIDS-related deaths, said Phaahla.

Men and children not on treatment

The Minister also touched on the men and children who are living with HIV who are not on treatment.

“While we have seen this steady, though still low progress, we continue to worry because we see fewer men and children being linked to care.

“We need to find 586 192 men and 71 763 children living with HIV and put them on treatment. Whilst for adult women we need to find and treat 530 737.”

He expressed gratitude to the United States government for playing a pivotal role since 1994 and being South Africa’s strategic partner.

To end the global HIV/AIDS public health threat by 2030, the United States has made significant progress towards HIV epidemic control with Pepfar support.

The Minister said in April 2022, the Director-General, signed the Country Operational Plan (COP22) to the tune of $455 753 517 for South Africa.

“After the signing of COP22, I and the US Ambassador later signed a mutually beneficial Memorandum of Understanding which provides the overarching leadership on a broad range of health collaborations in June 2022.”

The collaboration based on this memorandum encompasses a wide range of programmes and partnerships including HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“In the end, I would like to express, unreservedly, the appreciation for the work that is our coordinating body SANAC, UN agencies and other development partners and many others that play a significant role in the HIV/AIDS response in the country.” – SAnews.gov.za