Many unanswered questions for sobbing mom of deceased teen

Grief, frustration and unanswered questions are delaying the healing process of Bongi Mhluzi, the mother of murdered Soweto teenager Jabulile Hope Mhluzi.

Jabulile, who was a matriculant at Orlando West High School, was stabbed to death on Tuesday last week by people known to her.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Bongi said she buried her only daughter with too many unanswered questions.

“How do I heal when I do not know what happened to my child? I sent her to school and when she left my house she was alive, only for me to receive a phone call that informed me of her passing. Yes, we buried her, but I want to know what made them to kill my child,” said Bongi, sobbing.

“What breaks my heart more is knowing that the person who was with my daughter is alive and is not bothering to tell me what happened, because my daughter is not here to narrate the story.”

Bongi, a single mother of three, said she had high hopes that her daughter would change her family’s status, because she worked hard.

“Jabu was a beauty with brains and she loved photography. She told me that she wanted to be a model and was going to become the best photographer. Her siblings are just as confused as I am.

“She would tell me that she sees my hard work and she would work just as hard to make sure that I don’t struggle when she starts working. That will not happen because they killed her,” she added.

According to reports, Jabulile and her friend were stabbed after a fracas ensued after school.

They were admitted to the hospital where Jabulile succumbed to her injuries. Bongi revealed that the friend is back home after she was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“The person who was there with my child before she died is with her family now, but we lost Jabu for good.”

Even though there are no arrests yet, the police confirmed that they have started with investigations.

