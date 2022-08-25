Manyoni to deliver memorial lecture in honour of Richard Maponya

The late business mogul, Richard Maponya, will be honoured at a memorial lecture under the banner of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) at Nicro Hall, Section C in Botshabelo, Free State from 12 midday on Saturday.

The memorial lecture will be delivered by the chairperson of the Municipal Demarcation Board, Thabo Manyoni.

Manyoni, who is also contesting to become a new chairperson of ANC in Free State, is the former mayor of the troubled Mangaung Metro Municipality.

Manyoni said that he was invited to the memorial lecture by Nafcoc as he believes in the vision of the black business success.

“Mr Maponya was a pioneer of black business despite harsh realities he faced on his quest to success. He never depended on government tenders to build his legacy; hence I state that young businesses people in our country should understand the bravery he displayed towards building his business empire. It is an honour for me to be there one who will be delivering the memorial lecture and I still believe that many young black businesspeople can learn a lot from what Mr. Maponya had achieved.

“We need to encourage young black businesspeople to push hard and make their presence felt in the business world without relying on government, but truly to their business acumen,” said Manyoni.

Maponya was the founding president of Nafcoc, a business organisation that was established in 1964 1964 to unite black business people, denied opportunities under the draconian laws of apartheid.

One of the landmark projects he built is the iconic Maponya mall, one of the biggest shopping centres in Soweto.

Maponya was also a recipient of The Order of the Baobab, an honour awarded for service in business and the economy by the president of South Africa.

The businessman, who also served as a trustee of South African Foundation, The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Urban Foundation passed on 6 January 2020 at the age of 99.

