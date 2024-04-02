Mapisa-Nqakula: ANC will enforce party’s step-aside policies

Pressure is mounting on National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, as she faces allegations of corruption and bribery during her tenure as minister of defence.

The latest developments saw the Pretoria High Court dismiss Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to halt her impending arrest, sparking widespread calls for her to step down and face accountability.

Judge Sulet Potterill stated on Tuesday that the court cannot intervene in preventing an arrest that has not occurred.

“The court cannot declare unlawful an arrest that has not happened,” said Potterill.

The United Democratic Movement welcomed the court’s decision, with party leader Bantu Holomisa urging Mapisa-Nqakula to present herself to the police and spare the nation the spectacle of a motion of no confidence in parliament.

She must present herself to police

“We wrote to the joint standing committee on defence on March 26 2021 about allegations that she received several payments totaling over R5-million between 2017 and 2019 from at least one company that had contracts with the South African National Defence Force when she served as minister of defence and military veterans,” said Holomisa.

“I was told to take my accusations to the police. I did, and here we are waiting for Mapisa-Nqakula to do the right thing.

“We are busy campaigning. Mapisa-Nakula must present herself to the SAPS [SA Police Service], finish and klaar.”

Meanwhile, the DA has demanded immediate action, writing to Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, to schedule the motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula without delay.

The DA stressed the urgency of holding the National Assembly speaker accountable, citing the severity of the allegations, including 12 counts of corruption and money-laundering.

DA welcomes court ruling

The party welcomed the court’s ruling, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and parliamentary integrity.

“The court’s ruling sends a clear message that the legal process must be allowed to take its course, and individuals facing serious allegations cannot evade accountability,” said DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.

“Given the severity of the allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula, including 12 counts of corruption and money-laundering, it is imperative that parliament act as a matter of urgency to address the motion of no confidence.

“The integrity and credibility of the National Assembly are at stake, and South Africans deserve a parliament that upholds the highest standards of accountability and transparency.”

Preserving the integrity of the ANC

In response, the ANC acknowledged the court’s decision and affirmed its commitment to respecting the legal process.

The ANC emphasised its adherence to integrity and step-aside policies to preserve the integrity of the ruling party.

“The ANC is committed to respecting the laws of the country and allowing the justice process to take its course,” said the party.

“As such, the ANC will enforce its integrity and step-aside policies to preserve the integrity of the movement.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content