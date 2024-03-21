Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave amid imminent arrest reports

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday announced that she has taken special leave amid reports of imminent arrest.

Predawn raid

This comes after the police raided Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Bruma, east of Johannesburg.

The predawn raid on Tuesday came in response to claims that Mapisa-Nqakula accepted bribes totaling R2.3-million from a Defence Ministry service provider.

In a statement released on Thursday, she said: “In light of recent media speculations and allegations of my imminent arrest… As the speaker of the sixth Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, I hold the utmost respect for our legislative system and the laws of our nation — some of which I have been privileged to pass.

Willing to cooperate with law enforcement

“I assure the nation of my willingness to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies on any matter that may arise,” she said.

She said that though the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) conducted a search and seizure at her residence, “there has been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding an imminent arrest for me, neither to me nor my legal team”.

“My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the NPA of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise. Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately.

“ This decision has been communicated to the Secretary of Parliament and to the President of the Republic [Cyril Ramaphosa] in his capacity as head of state,” she said.

Protecting parliament’s integrity

She said she made the decision to protect the integrity of parliament. She also wanted to ensure its sacred duty and for its name to continue unblemished. Mapisa was scheduled to attend the 148th Session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. It takes place from March 23 to 27. The speaker said she’d be pulling out of the event.

“Consequently therefore, I will also not be attending the long-planned 148th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.”

She said she has also communicated her decision to take special leave to her political party, the ruling African National Congress.

Key state witness

The raid comes after the NPA reportedly gave a business executive, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a Section 204 notice. This means the business executive will be a key state witness in its case against Mapisa-Nqakula.

Ntsondwa-Ndlhovu deposed an affidavit in which she claims she paid bribes to the Speaker. These were in the form of hard cash and gifts worth more than R5-million. This was done during Mapisa-Nqakula’s tenure as minister of defence.

It is believed that law-enforcement agencies investigating the speaker were allegedly able to trace about R2.3-million. This is part of Ntsondwa-Ndlhovu’s alleged bribe to Mapisa-Nqakula. It was traced on 10 occasions between November 2016 and July 2019.

The alleged bribes to the speaker were facilitated by the late secretary of defence, Sam Gulube. He allegedly summoned Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to his home twice. This according to her affidavit submitted to law-enforcement agencies.

