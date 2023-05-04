Marah Louw wants Pandor to apologise for ‘insulting’ artists

Legendary actress Marah Louw is demanding an apology in 11 official languages including Khoi San and a public broadcast from Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor for “insulting artists”.

She also called on Pandor to retract her statement on the same platform, dismissing the minister’s initial apology as bluff, because “it is not sincere”.

Pandor came under fire this week after a clip of a TV broadcast where she is heard saying Africa needs more skilled people in sciences and technology than in the arts.

A fuming Louw said Pandor’s remarks were indicative of government’s lack of respect for the arts sector.

“I am very disappointed, I won’t lie,” said the internationally acclaimed actress.

“Naledi Pandor is someone I held in a very high regard and I had a lot of respect for her, but she shocked me. I don’t know what happened to her, because I would never think such words could come out of her mouth.

“I remember a couple of years ago, I don’t remember if it was when [Jacob] Zuma [former president] was leaving office, the conversation was that we should have a female president … I was vouching for Naledi Pandor.

“I remember I was saying she was intelligent and was well-spoken. I was her number-one supporter for her to run for presidency.

“Whenever we met at events, we had a very cordial relationship, so when I saw the story, I was shocked and I wondered where she was getting all of this.”

The interview where Pandor made the remarks was conducted on September 14 2022 with the Council on Foreign Relations which is based in the US, and focused on skills needed on the African continent.

In the clip, Pandor can be heard saying: “We must ensure we have greater skills development on the continent in critical skills areas. I don’t think we want more arts trainers, sorry to the arts people.

“We need highly trained people in science, engineering, technology, finance and economic sector.”

The former Idols SA judge said Pandor’s remarks hit home, because they reflected government’s ranking of the arts sector, as well as the appointments made in top positions in the departments of sport, arts and culture.

“The minister of arts and culture should be someone who has been in the arts … Someone who understand the creative industry, not a politician,” said Louw, expressing her frustration at how politicians only regard artists as tools to use for campaigning during elections.

“That is the only time the use of artists is suddenly important to politicians, when they are campaigning to go to government. After that, it is back to square one.

Louw added that the minister must apologise to artists in the same way she “insulted” them.

“All she needs to do now is for her go live on all radio stations and television and apologise to the nation and the arts sector.

“There must be a video of her apologising in the same way that there is a video of her saying what she said, as if we are a waste of oxygen.

“She must apologise live and say it in all 11 official languages and Khoi and San languages, we have Khoisan artists.”

Louw is supported by music executive Brian Mokoena, who said Pandor has disappointed South African artists.

Mokoena said: “It’s rather embarrassing for someone we thought is one of the most educated and experienced cabinet ministers to say such.

“If I were in her shoes, I would hang my head in shame. Truly speaking, she was one of the ministers I had much respect for.”

Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the minister was misunderstood and noted that it was not her intention to upset artists.

