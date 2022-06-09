Maritzburg United serve coach Ernst Middendorp with divorce papers

Maritzburg United have cut ties with head coach Ernst Middendorp, the KwaZulu-Natal-based football club said on Wednesday.

Middendorp’s sudden departure was triggered by the club’s poor performance on the field, which came under scrutiny during a board meeting this week.

The Germany-born coach rekindled relations with Maritzburg in November 2020 and had guided the Team of Choice to a 12th-place position in the recently-concluded 2021/2022 DStv Premiership season, which saw the club risk being relegated to the first division.

“As a club, we have invested a lot in football development, especially in the last two years, and the board felt that we cannot be continually fighting relegation,” said club chairman Farook Kadodia.

Kadodia said the management has decided to take a new route and assemble the squad that will deliver good results in the next three years.

“The club would like to thank Ernst for his contribution to the club in different spells over a 13-year period, and [we] would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” he said, adding that a new head coach would be revealed in due course.

