Marry Me squatter camp shooting death toll rises to five

A shooting incident over the weekend has resulted in the confirmed death of a fifth person in Marry Me, an informal settlement in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

It is understood that community patrollers were involved in a conflict with community members early on Saturday morning, which initially led to the killing of four patrollers.

It is unclear if the fifth person killed was a patroller as well. Seven other people are battling for their lives in hospitals, according to the police.

Motive for the shooting unknown

According to preliminary enquiries, a fight broke out between a group of five individuals on the street and community patrollers.

The police are still investigating, and the motive for the attack is still unknown.

“The death toll for the Marry Me informal settlement incident has risen to five. The police have received an update from the hospital that one of the eight victims has succumbed to his injuries,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

“The 20-year-old man passed away on March 23. The serious and violent crimes investigation unit is now investigating five counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.”

Search for suspects underway

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the area on Sunday and said that the police are working tirelessly to locate the suspects behind the shooting.

“I had a meeting with the provincial commissioner of police, and he sent his detectives and the people who are investigating this incident to explain to me what happened and where the problem was,” Lesufi said.

“We are crying together with the families that lost their loved ones. We will work together with the police to distinguish what happened and who did this. I will go and visit the ones in the hospital.”

