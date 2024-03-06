Marshalltown fire inquiry: Body of a resident still not found

A witness has told the judicial commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire that the body of his brother has not been found to date following his death in the deadly blaze.

On Wednesday, Ishmael Kambongo, a Malawian national, told the commission that his brother died after the Usindiso Building was gutted by the fire that claimed 77 lives.

On August 31 2023, a fire broke out at the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown and killed 77 people.

Moved to SA due to poverty

The deadly blaze left a total of 88 people injured. The commission of inquiry is taking place at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg. Vuyelwa Mabena assists retired former judge of the Constitutional Court Sisi Khampepe, as the commission’s chair.

The 29-year-old Kambongo said he left Malawi and moved to South Africa due to “economic issues” and “poverty”. His witness statement was read before the commission during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Kambongo said that when he arrived in South Africa, he found a place to stay in Eldorado Park in Soweto.

He said he moved to the Usindiso Building after he lost his job. Kambongo’s statement did not state the year in which in he moved to South Africa. He also did not state the year in which he started living at the Usindiso Building.

Lived on the first floor

Kambongo said he lived with four people in one room at the Usindiso Building. He said none of these people were his family members. Their room was located on the first floor. He said he was fast asleep when the fire started.

“My best friend, who passed away, woke me up and informed me about the fire. The fire was powerful. I decided to jump [out of the building] from the first floor to the ground outside. I did not sustain any injuries. …My younger brother died in the fire, and his dead body has not been discovered,” said Kambongo.

Lost furniture, clothes and cash

Kambongo said among the items he lost in the fire, was a fridge, clothes, bicycle, small RV and R10,000 cash. He said he also lost a table worth R3,000, which he used for his business. His statement did not elaborate what kind of business he did.

The inquiry will continue its proceedings on Thursday, with more testimonies expected from victims of the fire. Officials of the City of Joburg are also expected to give testimony.

The inquiry seeks to determine the cause of the fire and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. It is expected to make a ruling and recommendations on who should shoulder the blame. This pertains to the deaths, injuries, and homelessness of the victims of the incident.

