Marvels of Mzansi shine bright at Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025

Durban’s Greyville Racecourse was a kaleidoscope of glamour, culture, and equine excellence on Saturday, July 5, as the 129th Hollywoodbets Durban July unfolded under the vibrant theme “Marvels of Mzansi.”

South Africa’s premier horse racing and lifestyle event drew thousands of racegoers, fashionistas and celebrities, each interpreting the theme with bold, breathtaking looks that celebrated the nation’s rich heritage and creativity. From feathered masterpieces to designs inspired by South Africa’s natural wonders, the red carpet was a dazzling showcase of style and cultural pride.

Media personality and style icon Sithelo Shozi hogged the spotlight in a jaw-dropping feathered creation by designer Nolanga Made. Inspired by the Indwe, a symbol of wisdom and protection in South African culture, Sithelo’s look was a powerful celebration of strength and heritage.

The intricate design, with its bold textures and striking silhouette, perfectly embodied the “Marvels of Mzansi” theme. Captured by K Paparazzi and accentuated with flawless makeup by The Penthouse Beauty Studio, Sithelo’s ensemble was a testament to her ability to deliver unforgettable fashion moments year after year. Her look not only turned heads but also set social media ablaze, with fans praising her for redefining elegance at the Durban July.

Fashion galore

Fashion influencer and Hairlo Bespoke Wigs founder Lisa Madibe brought the majesty of South Africa’s landscapes to life in a show-stopping creation by renowned designer Orapeleng Modutle. Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking Blyde River Canyon, Lisa’s look exuded natural beauty and sophistication. Finessed by celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede K and captured by Rich Aspect, her collection was a harmonious blend of earthy elegance and high fashion. Complemented by hair from Hairlo, makeup by Taydow, and exquisite jewels from Bvlgari and Picot & Moss, Lisa’s appearance was a true marvel on the track, earning her widespread acclaim as one of the day’s standout stars.

Award-winning digital creator Mihlali Ndamase was another standout, draped in a couture masterpiece By Masango from Siphosihle. The designer, known for crafting looks that make A-listers shine, created a bold fashion set that perfectly aligned with the “Marvels of Mzansi” theme. Mihlali’s look combined vibrant South African prints with modern flair, showcasing the diversity and creativity of Mzansi’s fashion scene.

Her confident stride and impeccable styling made her a focal point of the event, with fans on X buzzing about her ability to embody the spirit of the day.

By Masango brand makes its name in colour

Reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni brought her signature energy to the Greyville Racecourse, also dressed By Masango by Siphosihle. Her look was a vibrant celebration of South African culture, featuring bold colors and intricate detailing that paid homage to the nation’s diverse heritage. Gogo’s outfit was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting the essence of the “Marvels of Mzansi” theme. Her infectious enthusiasm and eye-catching outfit made her a crowd favorite, with attendees and online audiences alike praising her for bringing the event’s cultural spirit to life.

DJ and YouTuber Cyan Boujee and digital content creator Doro Mongy also turned heads in designs by Masango by Siphosihle. Cyan’s look was a bold statement of individuality, incorporating superhero-inspired elements that resonated with the theme’s celebration of South African resilience and brilliance.

Doro Mongy, meanwhile, opted for a more traditional interpretation, with intricate beadwork and patterns that honored Mzansi’s cultural roots. Both influencers, styled to perfection, added to the event’s reputation as a platform for showcasing the next generation of South African talent.

The “Marvels of Mzansi” theme inspired attendees to push creative boundaries, with many drawing on South Africa’s landscapes, traditions, and stories. Renowned designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, whose tips for interpreting the theme were widely shared, emphasized the importance of statement pieces that reflect the vibrancy and soul of South Africa.

From superhero-inspired capes to traditional prints, the fashion at this year’s Durban July was a testament to the country’s rich cultural tapestry. The event also featured the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars, the Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designers Showcase, and the Young Designer competition, spotlighting 25 designers who brought the theme to life on the main stage.