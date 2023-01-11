Mashaba helps police apprehend suspected building hijacker

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Wednesday led the charge to have an alleged building hijacker arrested.

The party was alerted by community members in Primrose, Ekurhuleni that they suspected a certain building in the area had been hijacked, alleging that the tenants are subjected to intimidation and harassment by the alleged hijackers.

Upon receiving the tip-off, Mashaba sprang into action and drove to the area near Germiston. He was accompanied by the former MMC for community safety in Ekurhuleni, Tlhogi Moseki.

“On Wednesday morning I was accompanied ActionSA councillor Tlhogi Moseki to investigate claims that there was a hijacked building in Primrose,” said Mashaba.

“Upon arrival, we were informed about the hijacking of the property by an alleged undocumented foreign national. We managed to get in contact with the rightful owner of the property, who lives abroad, and the owner confirmed that the building had indeed been hijacked.”

Besides allegations that the tenants are continuously subjected to harassment and intimidation, the community members also told the ActionSA leader that a woman had also died in the building.

“This resulted in a case of suspected murder being opened, but with little progress. Councillor Moseki and I subsequently met with the Primrose police station commander, Colonel Nzuza, to raise our concerns and seek an update.

“Colonel Nzuza and his team took swift action, which resulting in the apprehension of the suspect. During our investigations into the matter, we were informed that the hijacking of the initial property we visited was not an isolated incident, as it appears that the same hijackers may have been engaged in similar unlawful activities at other properties.”

Mashaba further said he has written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and pleaded with him to intervene in the matter, as the alleged hijacker is suspected to be an illegal immigrant.

“ActionSA believes that the rule of law should be restored to South African communities, including our existing immigration laws. We cannot allow rampant lawlessness to go unaddressed,” Mashaba said.

“ActionSA will continue to monitor this case and stand ready to work with the City of Ekurhuleni, law-enforcement agencies and Home Affairs to ensure that the rule of law is restored.

“We are grateful that law-abiding citizens took it upon themselves to inform ActionSA that there were criminals in their community, such action is applauded.”

