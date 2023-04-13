Mashatile endorses Maile to soon lead Gauteng as premier

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has endorsed Lebogang Maile to soon lead Gauteng as premier of the province.



Mashatile was speaking at Maile’s event marking the launch of his book Never Too Young to Lead held in Alexandra on the north of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Maile currently serves as Gauteng MEC for infrastructure and human settlements.



According to Mashatile, his comments are not meant to cause reactions within ANC circles or within the province, where some might view his statement as a vote of no confidence in incumbent premier Panyaza Lesufi.



His, he said, was to acknowledge “the good leader next to me” that is Maile, who rose to become an MEC at the young age of 31.



In a speech full of praise for Maile, Mashatile charged that he found it to be a curious coincidence that Maile had held all the provincial portfolios he had previously occupied.



Mashatile wished Maile “good luck” in continuing to emulate him until he one day also occupies the second-highest political office in the country, that of deputy president.



“I want to say to you Lebza [Maile], having led under three premiers in different portfolios, you are well-groomed to lead this province,” said Mashatile.



“I think you having done so well, I can only be proud to be led by a cadre of that caliber.”

Maile said he was inspired to write the book based on his experiences of being doubted as a young leader from when he led the Congress of South African Students at age 15.



The book, he added, was meant to demonstrate that young people can and should lead and take charge of their destinies. This was not only applicable to politics, but to all facets of life.



The event was attended by the who’s who of Gauteng politics, businesspeople, and leaders in the arts including record label owner DJ Oskido, who contributed a chapter to the book.



Maile said all proceeds from the book sales will go to various causes including his former schools and charity homes.

