Mashatile to address service delivery issues across the country

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile has committed to address issues of service delivery as he travels across the country next month. Mashatile was speaking at the Good Friday service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested him to go throughout the country and find solutions to poor services experienced by many communities.

“We have to deal with despair as I go out to the provinces. It will be the time to give our people hope that tomorrow will be better than yesterday. Our people need hope that things will get better as they face the problem of unemployment, housing, gender-based violence, potholes and all the challenges that they’re facing,” he said.

Mashatile added that as the government, they will go out and work with citizens to give them hope to solve the problems with them.

“That’s why the president said ‘go out and intervene’. We know the problems that our people are having. He says go and intervene because he wants us to go and solve the problems of our people.”

Gauteng ANC Chairperson and Premier Panyaza Lesufi as well as IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa also attended the service.

