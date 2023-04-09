Mashatile’s ex-girlfriend lays charges against his spin doctor

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s ex-girlfriend, Norma Mbatha has opened a case of defamation and violation of the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act against his adviser and ANC heavyweight Keith Khoza. Mbatha, a businesswoman and the ANCWL branch convener in ward 126 in Roodepoort opened the case at Honeydew police station last week.

Mbatha claims the violation emanates from Khoza sharing a copy of the protection order he obtained against her on behalf of Mashatile which went viral on social media last week. The leak revealed her residential address which she says has put her life at risk.

