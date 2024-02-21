Mashatile’s mouthpiece Vukani Mde muted for ‘sexual harassment’

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has suspended his spokesperson, Vukani Mde, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

This comes after Sunday World reported at the weekend how Mashatile ignored the scandal after an independent investigator found prima-facie evidence of sexual harassment against Mde for allegedly imposing himself on a female colleague.

On Wednesday, the Presidency announced that Mashatile’s advisor, Keith Khoza, will act as his mouthpiece while Mde is being hauled before the coals.

Suspended with immediate effect

*The Presidency, in light of the gravity of the allegations made against Mr Mde, has decided to suspend him with immediate effect with full emoluments,” said Mashatile’s chief of staff, Mduduzi Mbada.

“Mr Mde has assured us of his willingness to cooperate with the investigation and the entire process to clear his name.

“The decision to suspend Mr Mde is also to ensure that the alleged victim feels protected during this process.”

Itumeleng Mafatshe, a director of content development and speech writing, will act as the chief director for the communications unit in Mde’s absence.

Mashatile and Mbada have been accused of tip-toeing around a complaint against Mde for months.

This comes after a senior female staffer in the office, reporting directly to Mde, last August complained about unwarranted sexual advances that Mashatile’s spin doctor made towards her.

Delay to move swiftly

Since August, Mashatile and Mbada are believed to have failed to act on Mde until an independent investigator was appointed towards the end of 2023.

Insiders have informed Sunday World that the complainant provided a thorough submission and met with the independent investigator, but Mde consistently declined to give the investigator an interview.

On December 7, the investigator submitted a report that found prima-facie evidence of sexual harassment and recommended that Mde be immediately subjected to a disciplinary hearing.

However, that has not yet occurred, leading staff to accuse Mde’s political bosses of waiting and playing political games.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content