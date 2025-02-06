‘Mashatile’s protectors were quick to pull out guns on us’ – Witness

The last victim in the alleged assault by the VIP protection team attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile took the stand at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The witness, who was the only woman in the vehicle when they were allegedly assaulted, told the court on Thursday that she feared for her life when the accused pointed R5 rifles at them.

Contrary to what the defence said, that the accused were driving in a convoy for Mashatile, the witness said there was no convoy.

Saw nothing much except guns pointed at them

“I did not see the convoy. In fact, the only time I noticed these cars was when they were ordering us to stop with guns pointed at us,” she said.

She further said there was no hesitation on their end, as they stopped immediately.

“I do not know what the presidential convoy looks like. But the accused did not ask questions, when they appeared to us, the guns were already out,” she added.

However, in his cross-examination, defence counsel, advocate Mswazi Makhubele, differed from what the witness said.

“You told this court that the accused pointed guns at you. But it is their version that the driver of the blue Polo Vivo was driving recklessly.

Defence argues that there was no such

“The accused say they were from about 10km alongside the vehicle you were in. And upon observing it, they saw that it posed a danger to the convoy,” said Makhubele.

He added that the passengers, together with the driver of the Polo, were dragged out of the car because they did not want to come out.

“One of the accused broke the window because the car was locked and the driver refused to open it. It is my instruction that before your vehicle stopped, the accused used their hands, giving signs that the driver must slow down and drive far from the convoy,” he said.

Contradicting testimony

“Did the accused who broke the window point at you with a firearm after he broke the window?” Makhubele asked.

No, the witness responded.

“I put it to you that none of the accused pointed at you with a firearm,” he added.

The case has been postponed to June 10 for other witnesses to testify.

