Mashawana-linked firm denies involvement in Malaka’s house construction

In a statement issued today, Luande Mukhethwa Properties, a Property Management and Building Material Supply firm linked to businessman Dr. Collen Mashawana, has denied any impropriety after reports connected it to payments made to a support contractor who is involved in building a private residence allegedly tied to suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka.

The company confirmed that for a number of years it has supported Two Putswa Construction as and when it required building materials for various projects. CEO Simphiwe Mazibuko said any payments that could have been done to support the contractor were part of a longstanding commercial relationship with the contractor and had no relation to Malaka or her role at the IDT.

“These were standard transactions,” Mazibuko said. “We had no knowledge of who the end client was. We only became aware of the alleged link to Ms. Malaka through the media, months later.”

Something fishy

Malaka’s association with the Waterfall Country Estate property surfaced publicly in April 2025, sparking questions about whether public funds may have been misused. She was placed on suspension in July 2025, pending further investigation into governance issues at the IDT.

Investigations by the Daily Maverick in Ms Malaka’s property grew after it was noted that the payments from Luande Properties towards supporting the contractor took place during the same period that the Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF) was receiving funding from the IDT to run the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) projects. The CMF was awarded EPWP Project in July 2024.

However, both Luande Mukhethwa and the CMF maintain that there is no connection between the two sets of transactions.

Foundation: “No Link to Private Construction”

The CMF, which has partnered with the IDT since August 2024 in community development and employment initiatives, also rejected any suggestion of involvement in the construction project. According to CMF Chief Operating Officer Austin Mashawana, all foundation operations are managed by an internal executive team, and founder Dr. Collen Mashawana holds a strategic, non-operational role.

“There is absolutely no overlap between our EPWP work and any private construction activities,” he said. “Our books are open, and all funds we receive from the IDT are used strictly for their intended public benefit purposes.”

He added that the foundation had no dealings with Two Putswa Construction and had no role in any payments related to the Waterfall property.

No Findings, No Formal Probe

Though the timing has raised public concern, no formal investigation has been launched, and no evidence has been presented to suggest that public funds were diverted or misused. Both the CMF and Luande Mukhethwa Properties have expressed their willingness to cooperate with any official inquiry.

While the CMF has acknowledged some administrative delays in paying EPWP workers, it said those issues are being resolved and are unrelated to the current claims.

Both entities maintain that their operations remain above board, transparent, and fully compliant with regulatory standards.

