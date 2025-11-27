Masina Foundation in debt as North West department fails to honour sponsorship

“They told us we could proceed, that everything was in order. Based on that, we planned the event, hired service providers, and ran the tournament. But the department vanished when it was time to pay. We had to use our own money to cover costs. We had requested R20, 000 from the department. But now we’re owing about R12, 000 to service providers. We’ve been left embarrassed and betrayed,” said Masina.

Sunday World has seen WhatsApp messages exchanged between Thage and Masina. The department was supporting the foundation’s version of events.

In July, Masina wrote a formal complaint to the department. He accused officials of false promises and disrespect after they failed to communicate when the funds were not paid.

The letter reads in part:

“We were introduced to Mr. Bobby Thage, who requested a formal proposal. After a meeting in May, he promised that the Department would partner with our organisation since they have a similar programme.

“After following up, he reassured us that the department was on board. But a week before the event, all communication stopped. And to this day, we have not received any response. The department has failed us. We feel we were shown the middle finger.”