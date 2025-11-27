Masina Foundation in debt as North West department fails to honour sponsorship

The North West Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is under fire for allegedly failing to honour a R20, 000 sponsorship promised to a rural arts organisation, leaving it saddled with debt and unanswered questions.
The Masina Arts Foundation, based in Kanana Village near Rustenburg, said it was misled into believing that the department would fund its Bloma Nathi Chess Tournament, held on 16 June 2025 as part of Youth Month activities.
Bloma Nathi youth initiative
The event formed part of the foundation’s broader Bloma Nathi Board Games initiative. It uses traditional and strategic games including chess, morabaraba, ludo and scrabble to engage young people and keep them away from drugs and crime.
But instead of support, the foundation said it was left in financial ruin.
“Officials from the department told us to go ahead with the event. They said the funding was approved and guaranteed. We relied on their word, but the money never came,” said Francis Masina, the foundation’s director.
Masina alleges that they “dealt primarily with departmental official Bobby Thage”, who gave verbal assurances that the department would partner with the organisation. Most communication took place via WhatsApp and in-person meetings. But the officials refused to issue a written contract or confirmation letter.
Made empty promises
“They told us we could proceed, that everything was in order. Based on that, we planned the event, hired service providers, and ran the tournament. But the department vanished when it was time to pay. We had to use our own money to cover costs. We had requested R20, 000 from the department. But now we’re owing about R12, 000 to service providers. We’ve been left embarrassed and betrayed,” said Masina.
Sunday World has seen WhatsApp messages exchanged between Thage and Masina. The department was supporting the foundation’s version of events.
In July, Masina wrote a formal complaint to the department. He accused officials of false promises and disrespect after they failed to communicate when the funds were not paid.
The letter reads in part:
“We were introduced to Mr. Bobby Thage, who requested a formal proposal. After a meeting in May, he promised that the Department would partner with our organisation since they have a similar programme.
“After following up, he reassured us that the department was on board. But a week before the event, all communication stopped. And to this day, we have not received any response. The department has failed us. We feel we were shown the middle finger.”
No explanation, no apology
Despite the complaint, the foundation says it has never received an explanation or an apology.
“We still need the money to pay our service providers. We just want accountability,” he told Sunday World.
Questions were sent to the North West Department of Sports, Arts and Culture regarding the allegations. Also about the role of its officials, and whether any internal inquiry has been initiated.
The department has acknowledged receipt of the inquiry and promised to respond by Thursday, November 27.