Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose stunned as Black Coffee dances to his song

Johannesburg- KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest Maskandi artist, Khuzani Mpungose could not withhold his excitement as internationally renowned DJ, Black Coffee, danced to his music while he performed.

Mpungose who won song of the year on Ukhozi FM for his most loved song Ijele was performing at a Xhosa traditional wedding at Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape.

He recently shared with his followers a video of himself performing and DJ Black Coffee joining him on the stage, dancing.

“I performed in Ngcobo and Black Coffee stood on his feet, dancing to the song,” he stated.

Ngi perfome iNkalakatha eNgcobo kwasukuma u Black coffee ethokozela ingoma ngibonga kangiqedi uthando lwabantu baseNgcobo lungenze ngazibona ngisasalelwe umsebenzi omkhulu wokuziletha kubona. pic.twitter.com/vu8nsT2A63 — Khuzani Mpungose (@khuzani_khuba) January 5, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khuzani INdlamlenze Mpungose (@khuzani_mpungose)

Isiqhaza uwena lapha,ngibuyela emumva ngiyobheka lapho uKhuba ath khona uBlack Coffee uNkulunkulu wakhe kodwa cha angikuboni lokho kodwa ngimthola ethokozela ukubona Int- Artist ithokozela umculo wakhe… Anyway m sure unenkinga. — Sibonakaliso Zikhali ✍ 🐦 (@SIBONAKALISO_ZA) January 6, 2022

Umgidi — M Q O M A 👑 (@Lwazi_Sola) January 5, 2022

